June 22 HomeStreet Inc :
* HomeStreet inc says transaction would increase number of
HomeStreet's retail branches to 12 in Southern California
* Proposed transaction, HomeStreet bank expects to acquire
approximately $110 million in deposit accounts
* Both locations will continue to operate under Boston
Private brand until transaction is completed
* HomeStreet inc says upon closing, branches will become
part of HomeStreet bank
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills
And Burbank Branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company
* HomeStreet announces agreement to acquire Granada Hills
and Burbank branches from Boston Private Bank & Trust Company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)