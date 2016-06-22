June 22 Aspen Aerogels Inc
* Co will commit to exclusive supply of its spaceloft a2
product for incorporation within basf's aerogel enhanced slentex
wall system
* Basf will make a low double-digit million investment in
construction of aspen's new manufacturing plant
* Agreement will run through 2027.
* Aspen aerogels says in addition, basf will provide
technical support to aspen targeting manufacturing productivity,
product cost and profit margins
* Basf and aspen aerogels announce strategic partnership
