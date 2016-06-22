June 22 Nightingale Informatix Corp
* Has been in discussions with potential acquirers with
intention of concluding a definitive agreement in respect of a
transaction
* Board engaged financial and legal advisors to assist it in
implementing strategic review process
* Board concluded a sale of assets comprising substantially
all of canadian business
* Nightingale announces update on strategic review process
and proposed transaction
