UPDATE 1-Rio ponders future in Indonesia's Grasberg copper mine
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
June 22 Columbia Pipeline Group:
* CPG stockholders approve acquisition by Transcanada
* Co and Transcanada anticipate that closing of transaction will be effective on July 1, 2016
* Columbia Pipeline Group says holders of 95.33 percent of CPG shares present and voting at meeting voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Diversified miner Rio Tinto Plc restated on Wednesday its decision to continue discussions regarding the future of its stake in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
* First Community Corp - Co has agreed to acquire Cornerstone in a cash and stock transaction with a total current value of approximately $25.8 million