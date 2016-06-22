BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 (Reuters) -
* Median Technologies and Microsoft sign collaborative agreement to develop new cancer detection, diagnosis and monitoring methods using big data analytics Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
* Announces one year time charter contract for one of its Newcastlemax vessels