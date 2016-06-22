BRIEF-Widepoint and units enter into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank
* On April 11, 2017, co and its subsidiaries entered into a change in terms agreement with Cardinal Bank - SEC filing
June 22 Akiem:
* Deal conditional on closing related to akiem;1st batch valued at list price of about $107 million;deliveries of 1st units scheduled to take place in 2017
* Leasing company akiem signs framework agreement for 52 traxx locomotives with bombardier Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Superior Energy Services Inc - CEO David D. Dunlap's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: