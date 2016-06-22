BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Herman Miller Inc :
* Herman Miller Inc says increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per share payable in October 2016
* New orders in Q4 of $606.2 million were 8.9% above prior year level
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $589.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Herman Miller reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 sales rose 5.8 percent to $582.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $600 million to $620 million
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)