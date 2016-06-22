June 22 Herman Miller Inc :

* Herman Miller Inc says increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per share payable in October 2016

* New orders in Q4 of $606.2 million were 8.9% above prior year level

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $589.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Herman Miller reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 sales rose 5.8 percent to $582.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56 excluding items

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $600 million to $620 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)