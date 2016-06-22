June 22 Nyx Gaming Group Ltd :

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd says has entered into a private placement offering for a $10.5 million unsecured convertible debenture

* Convertible debenture will bear interest at a rate of 10.0% annually and will mature on january 1 , 2020

* Nyx gaming group announces private placement