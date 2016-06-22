BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Red Hat Inc :
* GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.0%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $588.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for full year GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.3% and non GAAP earnings per share about $2.19 to $2.23
* Red hat reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q1 revenue $568 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.54
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.31
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Sees Q2 revenue $587 million to $593 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)