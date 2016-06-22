BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Caci International Inc :
* Fy 2017 revenue projected to be $4.05 to $4.25 billion
* Fy 2016 guidance reiterated
* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $6.02 - $6.43
* Expect that fy 2017 capital expenditures will total approximately $30 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.56, revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $4.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caci issues guidance for its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)