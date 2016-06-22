June 22 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :

* Fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share expected to be within range previously described

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.78 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 0.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S