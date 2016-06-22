BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :
* Fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share expected to be within range previously described
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.78 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 0.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc