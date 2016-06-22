U.S. housing demand seen holding up despite rising rates
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
June 22 Red Hat Inc :
* New program is to replace previous $500 million repurchase program that will be terminated effective June 30, 2016
* Intend to utilize balance sheet and ability to generate operating cash flow to fund new repurchase program
* Red hat announces $1 billion stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
FRANKFURT, April 12 Talks about uniting the rail operations of Germany's Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are being complicated by the desire of both companies to keep control of a merged business, two people close to the matter said on Wednesday.