BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Barnes & Noble :
* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable bookstore sales to be approximately flat to an increase of approximately 1%
* Expects full year consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of $200 million to $250 million
* Sees fy 2017 retail EBITDA of $240 million to $280 million and Nook ebitda losses declining to a range of $30 million to $40 million
* Qtrly retail sales, which include Barnes & Noble stores and bn.com, were $850 million for quarter, decreasing 2.2%
* Barnes & noble inc qtrly nook sales were $42.0 million for quarter and $191.5 million for full year, decreasing 20.0% and 27.4%
* Core comparable store sales, which exclude sales of nook products, declined 0.8% for quarter
* Q4 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items
* Barnes & noble inc qtrly retail comparable store sales declined 0.8% for quarter
* Q4 sales $877 million, down 3.7 percent
* Reports Fiscal 2016 Year-End financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc