June 22 Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* Apogee enterprises inc says q1 backlog of $509.7 million was up 8 percent

* Maintaining fy 2017 outlook for revenue growth of approximately 10 percent

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $60 million

* Says Expects Mid-Single digit u.s. Commercial construction market growth in fiscal 2017

* Apogee enterprises inc sees 2017 gross margin is expected to be greater than 26 percent and operating margin at least 11 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.72, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apogee enterprises inc says q1 operating margin was 10.6 percent, up 300 basis points

* Apogee delivers strong fy17 q1 eps growth; raises eps guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $247.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $247.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.70 to $2.85

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)