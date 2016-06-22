June 22 Whirlpool Corp :

* Venturelli will remain in his current capacity until august 1, 2016

* Jim Peters, currently vp, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer, will succeed Venturelli as executive vice president and cfo

* Whirlpool Corporation CFO Larry Venturelli to retire; Jim Peters named successor in planned transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)