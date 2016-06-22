BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Whirlpool Corp :
* Venturelli will remain in his current capacity until august 1, 2016
* Jim Peters, currently vp, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer, will succeed Venturelli as executive vice president and cfo
* Whirlpool Corporation CFO Larry Venturelli to retire; Jim Peters named successor in planned transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)