BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
June 22 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Aurinia announces closing of US$7 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)