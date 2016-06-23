Japan finmin Aso: BOJ policy not aimed at yen devaluation
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy was aimed at domestic objectives of defeating deflation, not at weakening the yen.
June 23 SecurityScorecard:
* SecurityScorecard raises $20 million series B round led by GV (formerly google ventures) Source text for Eikon:
