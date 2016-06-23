Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand -Bloomberg report
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
June 23 Eguana Technologies Inc:
* Eguana corrects minor tabulation error in the interim financial statements, updates executive compensation report
* Has refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for three month period ended December 31, 2015
* Has also refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for six month period ended March 31, 2016
* Refile as a result of tabulation error to remove duplication of $110,321 in deferred revenue which had been included in Sept. 2015 comparative column
* Changes have no effect on current FY figures and only affect comparative Sept 30, 2015 balance sheet figures within 2016 financials Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.