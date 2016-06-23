June 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd:

* Teva settles patent litigation with AstraZeneca allowing Teva to commercialize its generic version of Byetta (Exenatide injection) in the United States

* All other terms of agreement are confidential

* Settlement allows Teva to commercialize its generic version of Byetta in U.S. beginning October 15, 2017 or earlier Source text for Eikon: