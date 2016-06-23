June 23 Tiptree Financial Inc

* Tiptree repurchases 5.596 million shares

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to both book value and earnings per share on a gaap basis

* Repurchased about 6 million shares of class a common stock of tiptree for $36.4 million from prosight specialty insurance group, inc

* Tiptree repurchases 5.596 million shares