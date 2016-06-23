June 23 Xerox Corp :

* Jeff Jacobson to become CEO of Xerox Corporation following completion of separation

* Jacobson currently serves as president of Xerox Technology and will continue in his current role until separation is complete

* Company is on track to complete separation by end of 2016

* Jeff Jacobson to become CEO of Xerox Corporation following completion of separation