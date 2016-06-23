June 23 Emerge Energy Services LP :

* Deal for $178.5 million

* Fuels business is comprised of Dallas-based Direct Fuels Llc and Birmingham-based Allied Energy Company Llc

* Entered agreement for sale of Emerge's fuels business to Sunoco Lp

* Following sale emerge will become pure-play business with all assets and operations focused on sand segment

* Emerge Energy Services Lp announces agreement to divest fuels business in deal valued at approximately $179 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)