BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 24 Sosei Group
* Shinichi tamura, sosei founder and group chairman, president, ceo, appointed as representative executive officer and executive chairman
* Sosei appoints Peter Bains as CEO
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer