June 24 Finish Line Inc

* Company still expects finish line comparable store sales to increase in 3% to 5% range for FY 2017

* Qtrly Finish Line comparable store sales increased 1.5%.

* Says for fiscal year ending February 25, 2017, company still expects earnings per share to be between $1.50 and $1.56

* Finish Line Inc says as of May 28, 2016, consolidated merchandise inventories increased 9.0% to $352.3 million compared to $323.3 million as of May 30, 2015

* FY earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Finish line reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 sales $453.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S