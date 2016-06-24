June 24 Skullcandy Inc :

* Incipio Group to acquire Skullcandy; create leading technology, creative culture and mobile lifestyle company

* Incipio will pay $5.75 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $177 million

* Affiliate of Incipio will commence a cash tender offer to acquire Skullcandy's outstanding shares of common stock for $5.75 per share

* Says transaction has been approved by Skullcandy's and Incipio's boards of directors and is expected to close in Q3 of 2016

* Transaction will be financed primarily through a new senior credit facility with Monroe capital advisors, LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

* Excluding Skullcandy's cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments of $46 million as of March 31, 2016, enterprise value of deal is $131 million

* Definitive merger agreement provides for a "go-shop" period until July 23, 2016