June 24 Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams remains committed to closing merger under merger agreement entered into with ETE on September 28, 2015

* Williams board continues to recommend that stockholders vote "for" merger agreement with ETE

* Williams committed to closing; will take appropriate actions to enforce its rights under the merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)