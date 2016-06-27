BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Command Security Corp
* Says "well positioned for strong revenue growth and increased operating income in fiscal year 2017"
* Command Security Corporation reports financial results for three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2016
* Quarterly loss per share $0.14
* Quarterly revenue $31.4 million versus $32.7 million
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time