BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Spectral Medical Inc
* FDA accepts spectral's expanded access protocol for toraymyxin
* Says expanded access program, sometimes referred to as compassionate use, can now begin at certain of 29 U.S. hospitals
Says similar program is planned for Canada, where there were 12 hospitals engaged in clinical trial
ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time