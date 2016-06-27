June 27 Spectral Medical Inc

* FDA accepts spectral's expanded access protocol for toraymyxin

* Says expanded access program, sometimes referred to as compassionate use, can now begin at certain of 29 U.S. hospitals

* Says similar program is planned for Canada, where there were 12 hospitals engaged in clinical trial