June 27 American Electric Technologies
* AETI announces sale of south coast electric manufacturing
operation
* Has sold its South Coast Electric Systems manufacturing
operations to a division of Beier Integrated Systems of
Mandeville
* American Electric Technologies Inc says proceeds from
transaction were not disclosed
* Beier Integrated Systems will acquire assets of South
Coast Electric operation including company's manufacturing plant
