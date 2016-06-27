BRIEF-CME Group reaches average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
June 27 Osisko Mining
* Announces $25 million bought deal flow-through equity financing
* Underwriters to purchase 7.6 million flow-through common shares of corp at average price of about $3.33 per flow-through share
* Osisko Mining says proceeds from offering will be used to fund "Canadian exploration expenses" related to Osisko's projects in Ontario and Quebec. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* ENTERED SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SMARTPHONE TECHNOLOGY WITH POCKET WI-FI SERVICE-PROVIDER, TEP WIRELESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc says co and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners have decided not to proceed with an initial public offering at this time