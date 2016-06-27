BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc says has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 5.1 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.34 per share
* RegeneRx announces $1.75 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced registration approval from New York State for marketing and sale of ContraPest
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016