BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta says hired Russell Reynolds Associates, to assist in identifying director candidates
* Says "now is not right time to commence an outright sale of company"
* Says to review company's operating plan and evaluate a complete range of strategic and financial actions
* Sunopta provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
* Announced registration approval from New York State for marketing and sale of ContraPest
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016