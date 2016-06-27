BRIEF-Uqm Technologies announces strategic alliance with Meritor
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
June 27 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys and Lattice Semiconductor extend multi-year OEM agreement for FPGA design software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market
* Magellan midstream reports higher fourth-quarter financial results
* Lantheus Medical Imaging announces fda approval of Definity label update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: