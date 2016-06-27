BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports January 2017 trading volume
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
June 27 KMG Chemicals Inc
* KMG names Marcelino Rodriguez chief financial officer
* Rodriguez replaces Mindy Passmor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Jan 2017 total contracts (options & futures) $97.8 million, down 5 percent from Jan 2016
* Announced registration approval from New York State for marketing and sale of ContraPest
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016