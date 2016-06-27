BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $130 million offering of common shares
* Says underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 12.8 million common shares from company at C$9.40 per share
* Says estimates that gold production through June 30, 2016 will total approximately 75,000 ounces at its Aurora mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million