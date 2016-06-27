June 27 (Reuters) -

* Dupont and Monsanto reach technology licensing agreement for Intacta RR2 Pro technology in Brazil

* Says additional terms and financial details of agreement were not disclosed

* Monsanto Co says under terms of agreement Dupont Pioneer will receive a royalty-bearing license to Intacta RR2 Pro(TM) technology in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)