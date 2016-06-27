BRIEF-Nicholas Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Dupont and Monsanto reach technology licensing agreement for Intacta RR2 Pro technology in Brazil
* Says additional terms and financial details of agreement were not disclosed
* Monsanto Co says under terms of agreement Dupont Pioneer will receive a royalty-bearing license to Intacta RR2 Pro(TM) technology in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $12 million