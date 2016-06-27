BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings anounces deal to sell 23 MW of projects in Greece
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
June 27 Hecla Mining Co:
* Hecla announces takeover bid for shares of dolly varden silver at 97 pct premium
* Will make takeover bid for all of outstanding shares of dolly varden silver not owned by hecla and its affiliates for C$0.69 cash/share
* Also entered into support agreements with shareholders who collectively hold 2.5 million Dolly Varden shares, 1.3 million Dolly Varden warrants
* Hecla's takeover bid for Dolly Varden has been approved by hecla's board of directors and will not require approval by its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sky Solar Holdings, ltd. Announces agreements to sell 23 mw of solar projects in greece
* Standex expands electronics in asia with planned acquisition of oki sensor device corporation
* MGX Minerals acquires Lisbon Valley Petro Lithium Project in Utah Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: