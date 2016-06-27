BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
June 27 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett to acquire digital marketing solutions company Reachlocal Inc
* Deal for total enterprise value of approximately $156 million
* Gannett expects this transaction to be approximately neutral to earnings per share in its first full year
* Deal for $4.60 per share in cash
* Gannett expects transaction to be modestly accretive in its second full year
* Under terms, subsidiary of Gannett will commence tender offer for all outstanding shares of reachlocal for $4.60 per share in cash
* Gannett co inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Initially, Reachlocal will expand co's digital revenue by roughly 50% with more than 16,000 customers throughout north america, latam etc
* Following closing of tender offer, in a second-step merger requiring no stockholder approval, co will acquire remaining reachlocal shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)