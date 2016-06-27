June 27 Solarcity Corp :
* Solarcity announces formation of special committee to
evaluate Tesla proposal
* Board has granted special committee exclusive authority to
evaluate Solarcity's long-term business plan
* Special committee is composed of Donald Kendall, Jr. And
NANCY E. Pfund . Mr. Kendall will serve as chair of special
committee
* Special committee has retained Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP as legal counsel, Lazard as its financial
advisor to assist in review
