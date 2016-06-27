June 27 Southwestern Energy Co :

* Southwestern energy rearranges and extends bank credit facilities

* Entered agreements with substantially all of its bank group for its $2.0 billion revolving line of credit

* Interest rates will be 0.50% above levels in company's existing revolving credit facility

* Southwestern energy co says existing $750 million term loan is extended to December 14, 2020 , provided at least $375 million is paid by June 30, 2017

* Existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in Dec 2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced to $66 million

* Co's existing unsecured revolving credit agreement due in Dec 2018 remains in place but with aggregate commitment reduced to $66 million