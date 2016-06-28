BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Infinity undertakes restructuring of workforce
* Infinity will also reduce its workforce by 58 percent
* Says neither infinity nor abbvie have future financial obligations to other party
* Exploring strategic options for program that could enable submission of global regulatory applications, commercialization for duvelisib
* Says will not proceed with phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib in combination with venetoclax
* Says ipi-549 is only investigational pi3k-gamma inhibitor in clinical development
* Continuing to focus on filing nda for duvelisib with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) in q4 of 2016
* Plans to seek feedback on dynamo data from fda
* Strategic decisions include closing bravura, a phase 3 study of duvelisib, contempo, a phase 1b/2 study of duvelisib
* Also expects to report topline data from duo, predicated on results of an interim analysis, in q3 of 2016
* Infinity regains worldwide rights to duvelisib following mutual agreement with abbvie to end collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
