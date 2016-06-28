June 28 Xencor Inc

* Xencor provides updates on lead programs and reviews bispecific oncology partnership; announces expansion of bispecific oncology pipeline at analyst day

* Announced expansion of its pipeline with two new bispecific oncology programs

* Remain on track to initiate Phase 1 trials with subcutaneous formulations of both XMAB5871 and XMAB7195 this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)