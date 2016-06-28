BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 S&W Seed Co
* S&W Seed Company announces new sunflower license agreement for the Ukraine, Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe
* S&W Seed Co says licensee is also evaluating high oleic types, and a variety resistant to imidazilone herbicide
* S&W Seed Co says additionally, licensee is expected to evaluate S&W's Alfalfa seed products in 2017
* Licensee has commenced commercial scale seed production activity in Ukraine, co's sunflower hybrids will be introduced into market place for 2017 production season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.