BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Mgc Diagnostics Corp
* MGC Diagnostics Corporation receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Resmon(TM) pro full, forced oscillation technique (FOT) device Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.