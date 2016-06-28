BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Tesoro Corp -
* Says expect to generate more than $20 million in annual operating income from this business
* DPR's refinery has a crude oil capacity of 20 thousand barrels per day and produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha and resid
* Is ensuring continued servicing of DPR's $66 million term loan debt and contributing about $10 million toward working capital
* Tesoro acquires dakota prairie refining business in north dakota
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.