June 28 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* B&W will eliminate over 200 positions in North America immediately

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.83

* 2016 revenue guidance remains unchanged at $1.8 billion

* Restructuring traditional power business that serves coal-fired power generation to reduce overhead, improve efficiency

* Severance expenses and other costs over next 12 months will be approximately $55 to $60 million

* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect shift of $38 million in 2016 revenue from Canadian oil sands project delayed

