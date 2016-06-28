BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
* B&W will eliminate over 200 positions in North America immediately
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.83
* 2016 revenue guidance remains unchanged at $1.8 billion
* Restructuring traditional power business that serves coal-fired power generation to reduce overhead, improve efficiency
* Severance expenses and other costs over next 12 months will be approximately $55 to $60 million
* Updated 2016 guidance to reflect shift of $38 million in 2016 revenue from Canadian oil sands project delayed
* B&W announces restructuring of traditional power business and updates guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.