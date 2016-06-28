UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
(Corrects to remove reference to quarterly dividend as the company did not set a dividend. The error also appeared in the related alert series)
June 28 Barnes & Noble Education Inc
* Q4 same store sales rose 4.5 percent
* Sees for 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $50 million
* FY 2017 comparable store sales are expected to be approximately flat to 2.0 pct lower than prior year
* Sees for 2017 adjusted EBITDA to increase by approximately 12 pct
* Qtrly total sales $294.8 million versus $274 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barnes & Noble Education reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 4 percent
* Q4 sales rose 7.6 percent to $294.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.