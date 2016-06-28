June 28 Tio Networks Corp

* Tio reports record quarterly revenue and year to date net profit

* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.02

* Tio Networks Corp says quarterly revenue increased YOY by 32.4 pct to $17.9 mln

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view c$16.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S