June 28 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc

* China Jo Jo Drugstores announces the fourth quarter and year end

* Q4 revenue $20.47 million versus $20.98 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

Says same store sales are expected to continue to grow due to increasing demand for healthcare products in China