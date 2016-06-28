BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc
* China Jo Jo Drugstores announces the fourth quarter and year end
* Q4 revenue $20.47 million versus $20.98 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Says same store sales are expected to continue to grow due to increasing demand for healthcare products in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.