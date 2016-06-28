BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
June 28 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Coherus announces positive Phase 2B efficacy data on novel oral therapy in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis
* CHS-131 well-tolerated, without evidence of immune suppression or side-effects seen in other oral multiple sclerosis therapies
* Patients on CHS-131 experienced a statistically significant reduction in CE lesions that was dose dependent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($54.69 million) from Lam Research International Sarl, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co, Marketech International Co
* Shares fall 2.2 pct, underperforming sector (Changes dateline; adds detail, comment, background)
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales.