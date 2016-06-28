June 28 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus announces positive Phase 2B efficacy data on novel oral therapy in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis

* CHS-131 well-tolerated, without evidence of immune suppression or side-effects seen in other oral multiple sclerosis therapies

* Patients on CHS-131 experienced a statistically significant reduction in CE lesions that was dose dependent